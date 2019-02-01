Foxconn Says it is Building Manufacturing Plant in Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group says after speaking with President Donald Trump the Taiwan company plans to proceed with plans to construct a plant in Wisconsin that will make screens that can be used for small electronic devices.

MADISON, Wis.-Foxconn Technology Group says after speaking with President Donald Trump the Taiwan company plans to proceed with plans to construct a plant in Wisconsin that will make screens that can be used for small electronic devices.

The news Friday comes after a week of confusion about Foxconn’s plans in Wisconsin. The company had said last year that it was planning to build such a facility in Wisconsin, but comments by a Foxconn official this week that it was not building a factory in the state cast the future of the project in doubt.

Foxconn says after productive discussions with the White House, and a personal conversation between Trump and Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, it plans to proceed with the smaller manufacturing facility.

Foxconn says it will be an advanced manufacturing facility and the hub of its project in Wisconsin.