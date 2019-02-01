Free Children’s Dental Cleanings at “Give Kids a Smile Day”

The statewide program provides children in need with a free dental cleaning.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College participated in their 17th annual “Give Kids a Smile Day”.

The statewide program provides kids under the age of eighteen who are in need with a free dental cleaning.

“It’s just a really fun day to get tons of kids in here and to really be able to provide a service that’s in desperate need. So it’s chaos, but it’s really fun chaos,” says Kjersta Watt, the director of the dental hygiene program at Lake Superior College.

It’s not just the kids who are benefiting from the free cleanings. In fact, the dental students get extra experience on smaller children’s mouths. So, it’s clear that smiles aren’t hard to come by at this annual event.