Gun Shot Victim Discovered Among Car Crash

Emergency personnel find a gun shot victim upon arrival to the scene of a car accident.

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday afternoon, one person was shot in Duluth. Authorities discovered the victim while responding to a 2 car collision on 10th Ave. E and Third Street.

Around 3 in the afternoon, police cars blocked off the involved streets after a Toyota Scion carrying a gun shot victim was on it’s way to the hospital when it crashed into another car.

Those involved in the accident and the gun shot victim were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with no life–threatening injuries that respondents know of at this time.

No one is currently in custody for the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

“It is believed that the shooter and the victim were known to each other and at this time we do not believe that there is any danger to the public whatsoever,” police Lt. Chuck O’Connor said.

Police confirm that the shooting occurred prior to the traffic accident. Investigators are currently looking into the details of this case.