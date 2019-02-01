One Injured in Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police responded to a traffic accident with reported injuries at 2:47 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of 10th Avenue East and 3rd Street.

When officers arrived on scene they were informed that the rear seat passenger had been shot.

According to authorities the shooting happened prior to the accident and the driver was attempting to get the victim to the hospital.

This is an active investigation with officers still on scene at the accident.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.