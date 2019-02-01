Over 450 Skaters Gliding into Northland this Weekend

The Duluth Figure Skating Club hosts the Northland Skating Competition for the 39th year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 450 skaters from all over the US and Canada are gliding into Duluth this weekend for the Northland Skating Competition at the DECC.

The Duluth Figure Skating Club has hosted the competition annually for thirty-nine years.

Though the competition isn’t the largest in the country, skating in front of a hometown crowd is a rare treat for the young skaters.

“It’s not as big as other ones, there’s a state competition. But it’s fun, it’s my favorite because it’s home,” said 14-year-old skater Maya Morrissey.

The competition runs through Sunday so there’s more opportunities to catch one of Duluth’s longest running skating events.