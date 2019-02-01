Personal Training For Le Grand Du Nord

Snap Fitness Personal Trainers Get You In Shape Quick

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures Brittney Merlot starts working out at Snap Fitness! With the help of two personal trainers, she is training to complete the Le Grand Du Nord gravel race that takes place on May 25th in Grand Marais!

We will follow her along the journey of personal training, to see how quickly she can get in shape and finish this 58 mile race that follows the shores of Lake Superior, before climbing to her final destination up forested mud covered roads.

Brittney will be training with the personal trainers 2 times a week, up until race day! Working on specific drills and routines to get her ready, SNAP Fitness is the affordable way and support to help you achieve your goals!