Prep Basketball: ‘Toppers Girls, Rails Girls, ‘Jackets Boys, Eskomo Boys All Victorious on Friday Night

Road teams prevail in girls basketball while the boys teams defended their home courts.
Sam Ali,

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Gianna Kneepkens would hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team defeated Hermantown 66-64 Friday night.

In other girls action, it was Proctor over Duluth Denfeld 72-33.

And in boys action, Cloquet got the home win over Proctor 58-53 and Esko had no trouble with Barnum 71-51.

Categories: Friday Night Frenzy, High School, Sports

You Might Like