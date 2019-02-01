Prep Basketball: ‘Toppers Girls, Rails Girls, ‘Jackets Boys, Eskomo Boys All Victorious on Friday Night

Road teams prevail in girls basketball while the boys teams defended their home courts.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Gianna Kneepkens would hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team defeated Hermantown 66-64 Friday night.

In other girls action, it was Proctor over Duluth Denfeld 72-33.

And in boys action, Cloquet got the home win over Proctor 58-53 and Esko had no trouble with Barnum 71-51.