Saints Women’s Hockey Dominates Lions; Men Fall in Close One to Green Knights

The St. Scholastica hockey programs combined for 11 goals on the night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica hockey teams were both back home tonight as the women got the 6-1 win over Finlandia while the men fell to St. Norbert 6-5.

For the women, Taylor Thompson scored twice while Courtney Bloemke, Rachel Anderson, Alexia Klaas and Kayla Kasel each scored once.

St. Scholastica and Finlandia will face each other again on Saturday at 2 p.m.

For the men, they battled with No. 5/6 St. Norbert but ultimately fell by one. Carson Rose scored twice while Brett Radford, Kyle Star and Jon Hansen tallied goals. St. Scholastica will play Finlandia on Saturday at 5 p.m.