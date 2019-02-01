Senator Baldwin Announces More Than $21 Million to Repair Wisconsin Roads and Bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin today announced more than $21 million in U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Emergency Relief federal funding to repair roads and bridges damaged by last year’s severe storms and flooding in communities across Wisconsin.

“I saw firsthand the damage to our roads and bridges and I spoke to Wisconsinites who were concerned that their communities would not have the resources they needed to repair and rebuild after last year’s devastating flooding and storms,” said Senator Baldwin. “Today, I’m happy to announce more than $21 million will go towards helping these Wisconsin communities come back stronger than ever.”

The funding breakdown is as follows:

Emergency Relief road and highway funding to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

$5,339,065 for repairs following severe storms and flooding that caused road damage in counties in northern Wisconsin in July 2018;

$11,155,500 for repairs following statewide flooding in August 2018; and

$1,100,000 for repairs caused by severe rain in August 2018.

Emergency Relief funding for federally-owned roads awarded to the U.S. Forest Service:

$3,823,238 for repairs following flooding in June 2018.

Additionally, this week U.S. DOT will release $1,920,891 to the U.S. Forest Service to continue to repair federally-owned roads damaged during severe flooding in July 2016.