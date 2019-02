Svensson Puts On a Show as ‘Jackets Men Tie Falcons

The Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey team battled to a 1-1 tie against UW-River Falls.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Sophomore goalie Oscar Svensson finished with 32 saves as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team battled to a 1-1 tie against UW-River Falls Friday night at Wessman Arena.

Will Blake scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets, who will take on the Falcons on the road Saturday to wrap up the series.