Trump Approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration

The Damage was Estimated at $18 Million

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Minnesota and ordered Federal assistance for areas affected by the severe October 2018 storms.

According to a White House press release, “Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in St. Louis County.”

Waves more than a foot high crashed into the shoreline during the storm, tossing boulders and debris onto the lake walk and flooding nearby streets. The damage came about a year after an October 2017 storm caused an estimated $10 million in damage along the lakefront.

The city of Duluth estimated $18 million in damages during the October 2018 storm to multiple locations in Duluth including the Lakewalk Trail from Canal Park to Leif Erickson Park.