20th Blizzard Tour Sets New Fundraising Record

This year's tour raised $1.2 million for ALS research

DULUTH, Minn. – The Blackwoods Blizzard Tour has wrapped up for 2019.

The annual snowmobile fundraiser raises money for the ALS foundation.

In its twentieth year, the tour raised $1.2 million to help families living with ALS.

240 riders set out on the three day snowmobile ride through the frozen Northland.

“As you know the weather was a little chilly earlier this week, so we had to make some adjustments for safety,” said Jennifer Hjelly, the Executive Director of the ALS Foundation, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota Chapter. “The people up here in the Northland never cease to amaze me. They are just always willing to figure things out, always willing to help.”

Over its twenty years, the Blizzard Tour has raised more than ten million dollars.