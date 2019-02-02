23rd Annual Father Daughter Ball goes “Under the Sea”

The ocean themed night allowed dads to treat their daughters to a night of dinner and dancing.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Father Daughter Ball at the DECC went “Under the Sea” for its 23rd year.

The ocean themed night allowed dads to treat their daughters to a night of dinner and dancing.

“I just love making both my girls feel so special. So it’s always fun to dance and embarrass them a little bit, but we just love marking this on the calendar every year and hanging out with our friends and coming here and having a great night,” said Kyle Eaton a father who escorted two daughters to the event.

This years ball hosted more than 650 people of all ages and gave some dads a night to bust out their best moves.