Bulldogs Basketball Sweeps Peacocks

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD basketball teams swept the doubleheader at Romano Gym on Saturday night against Upper Iowa.

For the women, Sammy Kozlowski led all scorers with 17 points as the Bulldogs got the 68-53 win for their fourth straight win. Sarah Grow also had a strong night with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (14-5) hit the road next weekend to play Augustana on Feb. 8.

For the men, the Bulldogs rebounded nicely from their loss on Friday by getting the 79-64 win over Upper Iowa. Brandon Myer led all scorers with 21 points, while Logan Rohrscheib had 19 points and Sean Burns had 17. The Bulldogs (12-8) will play at Augustana on Friday.