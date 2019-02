Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Top Second-Ranked Gophers in Overtime

Naomi Rogge scored the game-winner in overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their third overtime game of the season, the UMD women’s hockey team finally came out on top against No. 2 Minnesota, 3-2 at Ridder Arena on Saturday night.

Kylie Hanley and Gabbie Hughes both scored in regulation while Naomi Rogge scored the game-winner in overtime.

The Bulldogs and Gophers will play each other again on Sunday at 1:07 p.m.