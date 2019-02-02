Greenfield Meats and More Opens in Superior

Straight from farm to customer

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Farm fresh and ready to grill! That’s what Greenfield Meats and More guarantees every customer.

The Superior small business opened Saturday morning, selling out some of their stock in a few hours.

The store is family operated and has been a dream of the owner’s since growing up on the farm.

“People were like, ‘well, can I stop by and get 5–10 pounds of hamburger?’ but it’s hard to sell that much. I thought, if I do this on a larger scale… This could be more doable,” owner Brandon Greenfield said.

Greenfield’s meats are so fresh that he raises many of the animals and packages them himself before bringing them to the store.