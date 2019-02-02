Saints Hockey Sweeps Lions

Both St. Scholastica hockey teams got wins over Finlandia on Saturday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Both St. Scholastica hockey teams were successful on Saturday night as both teams got the win over Finlandia.

For the women, another slow start but the Saints scored twice in the third to get the 4-0 win. Paige Forsman, Kennedy Houge, Taylor Murray and Alexia Klaas all scored in the win while Lori Huseby made 12 saves in the shutout.

For the men, they got the 4-2 win on senior night. Nolan Ross, Carson Rose, Michael Talbot and Cole Golka all scored for the Saints.