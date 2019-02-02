Skiers Compete in the 41st Annual Atmore Memorial Slalom

Those competing have the chance to represent a United States national team.

DULUTH, Minn.- Skiers from across the country are competing for a chance to represent United States national skiing teams.

The 41st annual Atmore Memorial Slalom is a long standing tradition at Spirit Mountain for athletes who train year–round.

Among West and East coast skiers is team Duluth with both men and women ages 16 and up competing this year.

“Duluth is really holding its own. We’ve had some tough conditions, but the athletes have really stepped up and I’m proud of all of our athletes here this year,” Team Duluth head coach Nick Clingman said.

Saturday’s portion of the competition had 2 runs. Only those with a certain time qualified for the 2nd round.

Many of the younger skiers competing say they enjoy competitions like this one not only for how it challenges them, but also for the friends they meet from across the country.

“Skiing in general, I feel like I’ve learned a lot from it,” a Team Duluth competitor said.

The 41st annual Atmore Slalom continues at Spirit Mountain Sunday, 7:30 a.m.