Chris Jensen Center Gets Visit from Former Vikings

5 Former Vikings Come to Sign Autographs

DULUTH, Minn.- On this Super Bowl Sunday, some seasoned football fans at the Chris Jensen Rehabilitation Center got a surprise visit.

Five former Minnesota Vikings stopped by the center to sign autographs and talk football.

The players say being with these lifelong fans is perfect for a day full of pigskin.

“I didn’t know that we’d have so many purple jerseys and people so into it, it’s been awesome,” said Former Viking Keith Millard.

“Everybody’s full of excitement and energy, can’t ask for a better day, Super Bowl Sunday!”

Fellow Vikings Tommy Kramer, Henry Thomas, Carl Lee and Rickey Young came by as well.

The center was just one of their stops for their super bowl caravan through the Northland.