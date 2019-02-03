Cocaine, Heroin, Firearms Recovered In Duluth Drug Bust

DULUTH, Minn. – A convicted felon is off the streets of Duluth after a drug bust by the Lake Superior Violent Crimes Task Force.

The arrested happened during a warrant on the 1200 block of East 1st Street.

Investigators recovered cocaine, heroin, $2,500 in cash, three firearms and packaging material consistent with sale narcotics, according to Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.

The 26-year-old male suspect is being held on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of firearms, 1st degree sale of a controlled substance, and child endangerment.

“On a side note, we must have tough sentences for offenders who sell these poisons and upon conviction, the offender should serve most or all of their sentenced time to prevent the merry-go-round of catch and release we are seeing. We acknowledge we cannot arrest our way out of our drug problem, and yet something is inherently wrong with offenders being arrested 2-3 times before the original sentence was served,” Tusken said.