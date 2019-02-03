Former Vikings Players Celebrate Super Bowl LIII with Fans

Former Vikings players spent their Super Bowl Sunday with fans.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former Vikings players made their final stop of a busy Super Bowl Sunday in Duluth at Pier B Resort for a watch party.

The former athletes mingled with fans young and old about their careers and the night’s game. Super fans could get player’s autographs and Vikings memorabilia to take home.

“To see the fans that will come out and say, ‘I remember when you were playing,’ and the fans who just love the vikings that don’t care what era you played in is just nice to feel good about it and be remembered,” former Vikings cornerback Carl Lee said.

The Vikings veterans said coming back to Minnesota brings a lot of old feelings to surface, especially places like Duluth where they never went as often during their career but knew the fans were just as supportive.