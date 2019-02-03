Northland Football Fans Celebrate for Super Bowl LIII

Grandma's Sport's Garden was a hot spot for Super Bowl watchers.

DULUTH, Minn.- We know the Northland loves their football, but Super Bowl LIII wasn’t about the Vikings or the Packers.

Football fans from all over the Northland packed out Sport’s Garden in Canal Park for the ultimate cheat day.

Good friends and fun KQDS Radio’s annual super bowl watch party.

“We don’t really care about who’s playing, right now it’s about being around people,” Packer’s fan Marv Swonger said.

Swonger has been coming to Grandma’s Sports Garden to watch the super bowl for 17 years.

“I bring different people every year here, so I share the joy of the football game, the food, the prizes,” Swonger said.

Though the night’s focus was football, it was mostly about making memories.

“If it was the Packers and the Vikings, you could bet that it would be the game, but right now, we just love to be around other people,” Swonger said.

No matter Super Bowl LIII’s outcome, football fans are already looking forward to next year’s game.