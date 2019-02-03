Super Bowl Sunday Slams Local Pizza Place

Domino's in Duluth deals with influx of orders.

DULUTH, Minn. – Restaurants and bars all over the Northland are inundated with football fans for the Super Bowl.

For Domino’s in Duluth, the unofficial holiday is one of the busiest days of the year, but also one of the most rewarding.

“I just like making pizzas and getting them out to people as quick as we can, make sure they’re fueled for their parties,” said Domino’s General Manager Eric Carlson.

Domino’s also reportedly sees a burst in orders right before the game and during halftime as well.

It might seem like a hectic day, but for the general manager, it’s all about making the customers’ nights.

“Helping out the customers at the counter, making a bunch of pizzas, seeing great product go out, and everybody gets to have a good time,” said Carlson.

To combat the influx of orders they stock up heavily on staff and ingredients for the big day.

Carlson predicts that Domino’s on 2nd Street will sell hundreds of pizza for the game.