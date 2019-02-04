$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Superior

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold Saturday in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold Saturday in Superior.

The lucky player matched all five numbers (10, 17, 18, 43, 65) not including the Powerball (13).

Those winning numbers came from a ticket sold at the Kwik Trip at 3027 E. Second St., which will collect a $20,000 retailer incentive for the sale. Player odds for winning the $1 million

prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize in person at the lottery’s Madison office.