Bulldogs’ Hughes Named WCHA Rookie of the Month

Gabbie Hughes currently leads UMD with 29 points.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey freshman forward Gabbie Hughes was named WCHA Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced on Monday.

Hughes led both the NCAA and WCHA rookies during the month in points with 12 scoring six goals and six assists over eight games.

Hughes currently leads the team with 29 points on 15 goals and 14 assists and is just the third UMD freshman to lead the team in scoring as a rookie.

Hughes had two goals and two assists against Minnesota, which was the best for rookies in the NCAA over the weekend.