Check Donated in Memory of K-9 Haas

Harbor Pointe Credit Union Donates $2K to DPD

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s been almost a month since Duluth Police K-9 Haas was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The community is continuing to give financial support toward the K-9 Unit’s efforts.

On Monday, that included Harbor Pointe Credit Union.

They presented Duluth Police with a check worth $2,211.72, bringing the total community donations to roughly $23,000.

Police K-9 Riggs was on hand to receive the check with his fellow officers.

The donations came from Harbor Pointe members, which were then matched by the credit union.

“It was our way of giving back,” said Brian Thompson, Marketing Director for the Credit Union. “Our members really stepped up, and we’d like to give a shout-out to our members for making all the donations they did.”

Chief Tusken says all the donations from the community will go toward new K-9 equipment, training, and eventually a replacement for K-9 Haas.

“It’s remarkable, the community has been tremendously supportive,” the Chief said.

“It was a terrible tragedy, but yet at the same time it did show how well supported we are in our community by certainly our citizens, and our businesses alike.”

The best place to donate, the Chief says, is with the Northland K-9 Foundation.

A new police K-9 costs around $20,000 when it’s all said and done.

According to Chief Tusken, that includes 12 weeks of specialized training in St. Paul for the Dog and the Officer.

With what has been raised right now, it looks like the community is supporting a major part of replacing, but not forgetting, K-9 Haas.