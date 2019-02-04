Cold Weather Causes Customers to Worry About Fuel Oil

Some houses used three to four times as much fuel during the cold snap.

DULUTH, Minn. – High fuel oil usage is just another problem that extreme cold creates.

Even new fuel efficient homes used three and four times as much fuel as normal during our recent cold snap.

“Just doing your standard practice of keeping your house heated at different levels. If you’re not there during the day bring the temperatures down a little bit to conserve and when you’re there at night having them at your normal temperatures and I think people will be fine,” said Chief Financial Officer Joe Stariha of the Superior Fuel Company.

If you’re a customer who is worried about running out of fuel, Superior Fuel sells monitors that connect straight back to their facilities to help keep an eye on usage.