Community Celebrates Greek Origins in the Northland

The Spirit of Greece highlights those in the community with a Greek background.

DULUTH, Minn.- People with an adventurous taste in food may want to check out the Spirit of Duluth.

The monthly event, hosted at the Zeitgeist Arts Community Center, showcases the different backgrounds people of the Northland represent.

Monday’s event was inspired by Greece with traditional meals like egg and lemon soup, lamb and calamari. It’s in honor of the 12 Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church.

“We live in neighborhoods where each family on any given street have a different background that makes the entire street very rich and the entire city benefits from that richness,” Father Timothy Sas said.

Following a four course meal, the people who attended could sit down and watch a traditional Greek film.