Endion Station Pub To Become A ‘Brewtique’ Hotel

DULUTH, Minn. – New plans are underway for the historic Endion Station in Canal Park.

The pub as you know it will be transforming into Endion Station Inn as a boutique or “brewtique” hotel, as the owner is calling it.

The space, which is under the same ownership group as Fitger’s Brewhouse, Burrito Union and the Rathskeller, will become a four-star hotel with four rooms big enough for queen-sized beds, espresso makers, complimentary Brewhouse beer and décor to show off Endion Station’s history and the craft beer industry.

“It’s social in nature. So if you have your friends from out of town renting here, well, you’ll come down here and meet them on the deck, you’ll be sitting around the camp fire having a craft beer,” said owner Rod Raymond.

The hotel will also include a community sauna, outdoor grill, a large deck and a fire pit.

Bookings will be handled through the vacation rental site VRBO.com with an average price of $200 a night — comparable to prices of Fitger’s Inn, according to Raymond.

Raymond says he’ll miss what Endion Station brought to Canal Park as a pub but believes this year-round business model as a small hotel makes better sense for the unique space.

“We tried keeping it open year round and the truth is we want this place being used. And it’s just too precious of a jewel to close in the off season. So, we’re going to change it,” Raymond said.

Endion Station pub remains open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. until bar close.

The “brewtique’s” construction starts this spring with an opening date sometime in early summer.

For updates on the hotel’s progress and to be put on a waiting list for future reservations, check out endionstation.com.