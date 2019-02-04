Girls High School Hockey Playoff Brackets Released
Section playoffs begin this Thursday in Minnesota.
SECTION 7A BRACKETS
(All games scheduled for Thursday, February 7th at 7 p.m. High seed hosts)
#1 Proctor/Hermantown vs. #8 Moose Lake Area
#4 Hibbing/Chisholm vs. #5 North Shore
#2 Duluth Marshall vs. #7 International Falls
#3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton vs. #6 Eveleth-Gilbert
SECTION 7AA BRACKETS
#4 Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. #5 Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City
2/7 at 6 p.m.
#3 Elk River/Zimmerman vs. #6 Duluth Northern Stars
2/7 at 7 p.m.
WIAA GIRLS HOCKEY BRACKETS
#2 Hudson vs. #7 Superior
2/14 at 7 p.m.