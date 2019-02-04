Girls High School Hockey Playoff Brackets Released

Section playoffs begin this Thursday in Minnesota.

SECTION 7A BRACKETS

(All games scheduled for Thursday, February 7th at 7 p.m. High seed hosts)

#1 Proctor/Hermantown vs. #8 Moose Lake Area

#4 Hibbing/Chisholm vs. #5 North Shore

#2 Duluth Marshall vs. #7 International Falls

#3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton vs. #6 Eveleth-Gilbert

SECTION 7AA BRACKETS

#4 Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. #5 Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City

2/7 at 6 p.m.

#3 Elk River/Zimmerman vs. #6 Duluth Northern Stars

2/7 at 7 p.m.

WIAA GIRLS HOCKEY BRACKETS

#2 Hudson vs. #7 Superior

2/14 at 7 p.m.