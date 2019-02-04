Greenfield Meats and More

KNOWING YOUR NEIGHBORS: A family owned and operated meat store opens in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Straight from the farm to your kitchen table- that’s what Greenfield Meats and More promises every customer.

At 25 years old Brandon Greenfield’s dream became a reality.

“My grandpa farmed, so I was always around it,” Owner Brandon Greenfield said.

Greenfield grew up on the farm and raised sheep, so the idea of his own meat store was always in the back of his mind.

“It’s pretty much a family thing at this point. Got my mom and dad to help me as much as they could and obviously my sister,” Greenfield said.

His sister, Tosha Tiessen, even runs the front counter of the store.

“It’s been fun just doing a family thing,” Tiessen said.

Selling everything from meats and cheeses to different maple syrups, the family thinks Greenfield Meats is the perfect small business for Superior.

“I kind of hope to have a store that brings the whole community together as a food source… You know where stuff’s coming from,” Greenfield said.

And by taking out the middle man Greenfield says is how he keeps his prices affordable. They have a little bit of everything to start out with- beef and pork- that can be cut and packaged any way the customer wants.

“He definitely has a vision of what he wanted and he achieved all of it,” Tiessen said.

Greenfield hopes to see his shop grow one day and maybe do his own butchering at the location.

Greenfield Meats and More is located at 2104 E 5th St. in Superior. You can call them at (715) 718-0888