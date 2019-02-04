Inclement Weather Keeping Auto Body Shops Busy

Local auto body shops are dealing with their busiest winter in years.

DULUTH, Minn. – Auto body shops around the Northland are slammed with work as icy roads have caused numerous crashes throughout the region.

Ogston’s Body and Paint is in the midst of one of it’s busiest winter seasons in years.

“A lot of cars ended up in ditches and lots of fender benders and rear end hits and deer hits, a little bit of everything,” said Jamey Ogston the claims handler at Ogston’s Body and Paint.

The local shop says they’re scheduling a month and a half out for cars to be fixed and they stress to just drive safe, because five minutes of fast driving could cause you to be without your car for up to five weeks.