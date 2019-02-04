Minnesota Officials, Groups Prepare for 2020 Census<

Minnesota officials, local governments and nonprofits are coordinating efforts to count every resident in the state for the 2020 Census.

MINNEAPOLIS-Minnesota officials, local governments and nonprofits are coordinating efforts to count every resident in the state for the 2020 Census.

State demographer Susan Brower tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that ensuring an accurate tally is “a tremendous undertaking.” Brower is holding workshops to help prepare cities and counties, which are forming their own committees to alert residents about the census that occurs every ten years.

The U.S. Census Bureau says it’s recruiting thousands of Minnesota residents to help the country’s first digital census run smoothly.

St. Paul and Ramsey County are collaborating to reach communities that are often undercounted, such as immigrants, renters and people who are homeless. Local nonprofit leaders say the plan by President Donald Trump’s administration to add a citizenship question to the census is causing fear and stress among immigrant communities.