Most Common Causes for Winter-Related Fires

"A lot of fires are started from carelessness. "

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – About 900 people die and over 2 billion dollars’ worth of property loss occurs each year due to winter-related home fires across the country.

Studies show that heating and cooking incidents are the most common causes for house fires during the cold season.

One big concern is the use of space heaters.

The Superior Fire Department recommends home owners keep combustible items at least three feet away from a space heater.

It is also suggested to not overload a circuit while a heater is plugged in, as it may overheat and start a fire.

Experts also say it is important to be aware of the many factors that cause fires in the winter.

“A lot of fires are started from carelessness, which are easily avoidable things. Staying mindful can really help prevent trouble,” said The Superior Fire Department Battalion Chief Howard Huber.

The kitchen can be one of the most hazardous rooms in a home when it comes to fires.

If you have to leave the kitchen while cooking, it is suggested that all burners are turned off.

Also, leave about three feet of space between the stove and items such as oven mitts, towels, or wooden utensils.

The Superior Fire Department says it is best to have an evacuation plan in the event of fire.

If a fire does occur it is suggested you get out as quickly as possible, do not return to the home, and wait for help from fire department.