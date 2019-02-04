Polar Plunge is Back in Duluth on February 16th

530 plungers are set to participant in the annual event.

DULUTH, Minn. – Once again, A host of people from across the Northland will take a leap into Lake Superior for the Annual Polar Plunge on February 16th.

The goal of the annual event is to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Just last year, fundraising efforts in Minnesota finally hit more than one million dollars combined over the last eighteen years.

The celebration will remain the same as past years other than the suspension of the “5K” due to the continued renovations of the Lake Walk.

The Polar Plunge organizers say they are half way to their $175,000 goal.

The money raised will not only help in other Special Olympic events, but for the health of the athletes.

“We also have some projects set up for healthcare these people probably haven’t gotten before,” said Officer Mike Thamm, Duluth Polar Plunge Organizer.

“A lot of them have had problems for years and years. They are able to get them addressed through the Special Olympics Program, just from what the plungers raise every year,” Thamm continues.

Organizers are hoping for 1,000 plungers for the February 16th jump.

So far, over 500 have are already signed up, including many from Fox 21.

Plungers are required to raise a minimum of $75 in order to participate.

Click here for more information on this year’s Polar Plunge.