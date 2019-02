Prep Girls Basketball: Cardinals Pull Away Late from Rails, Thunderhawks Get Past Eskomos

Cromwell-Wright and Grand Rapids each got road wins on Monday night.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In a battle of two of the best girls basketball teams in the Northland, Cromwell-Wright got the road win over Proctor 66-46 Monday night at the Rails Gym.

The Cardinals improve to 16-1 on the season as they host Barnum on Thursday.

And in other girls action, it was Grand Rapids getting a win at Esko 58-49.