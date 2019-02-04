Prep Hockey: Greyhounds Shut Out Lumberjacks; Rails, Northern Stars Fall at Home

Jack FitzGerald and Logan Anderson both scored in Duluth East's shutout win over CEC.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the game against two of the best teams in Section 7AA, No. 14 Duluth East once again came out on top against No. 18 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 2-0.

Jack FitzGerald and Logan Anderson both scored for the Greyhounds.

In other boys hockey action, North Shore topped Proctor 4-2. For the girls, Grand Rapids/Greenway defeated Duluth 5-1 in the final game of the regular season.