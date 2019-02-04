Sen. Baldwin Invites Northwestern Wisconsin Teacher to Tuesday’s State of the Union

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced that retired educator Diane Whitcraft from Webster, Wis. will join her for President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Whitcraft has multiple sclerosis and had been taking the same medication for more than 23 years and she now struggles to pay for it.

“I’m grateful to Sen.Baldwin for inviting me to attend the State of the Union address and for her tireless work to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for rising drug prices,” said Whitcraft.

The State of the Union begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday.