Snowmobile Sales are Up During This Winter Season

The store has sold about 150 sleds.

DULUTH, Minn. – The cold snap is over for the moment, but tons of snow is still around for snowmobile riders to enjoy some fun.

Today we stopped by Duluth Lawn and sport to see how sales are going.

So far, the store has sold about 150 sleds, which is an improvement from last year’s sales.

Duluth Lawn and Sport sells a variety of sleds, but the sales team says when looking to purchase a snowmobile it is recommended to find the one that fits your needs.

“One thing we’re really proud of at Duluth Lawn and Sport is not just selling the product, but informing the customer and helping them,” said sales associate Chris Gassert.

Duluth Lawn and Sport is located on Grand Avenue in West Duluth.