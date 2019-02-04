Superior School District Gets Green for Going Green

Focus on Energy Donates Check for Eco-Friendly Renovations

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior School District was just awarded some green for going green in their new school renovations.

Focus on Energy, in partnership with Superior Water, Light and Power, awarded the district nearly $200,000 at their board meeting tonight.

This comes after renovations to Superior High School, which included more energy efficient lights, HVAC and kitchen equipment, among other eco–friendly fixes.

“They’re lowering their energy usage, and that results in a more sustainable future for not only the high school, but the city,” said Rob Sandstrom, Manager of Customer Service for Superior Water, Light and Power.

“So allowing funds to come back and go into other programs that the school can reinvest into other areas.”

The two organizations report that the renovations will save the district about $193,984 per year.