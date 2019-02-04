Two Sex Offenders to be Released in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A public meeting is now scheduled as two convicted sex offenders are set to be released from prison and will take up residence in Superior in the next few weeks.

41-year-old Jesse Thompson will be released Feb. 12 and will reside at on North 16th Street in Superior. He was convicted of third degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County in 2000.

The victim in this incident was a juvenile female who knew Thompson. He was accused of using verbal coercion and/or threats during the incident.

Thompson was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of extended supervision. Thompson has since been convicted three times of failing to update his information with the Wisconsin sex offender registry.

44-year-old Walter Lange will be released Feb. 7 and he will reside at East Fourth Street in Superior.

In May 2012, Lange was found not guilty by reason of mental defect of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age. This ruling was in Chippewa County.

The victim in this incident was a juvenile female who knew Lange. Lange has previously been convicted of exposing genitals to a child, sex with a child age 16 or older and second degree sexual assault of a child.

Lange is required to be on lifetime GPS monitoring by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

A community notification meeting regarding Lange’s release will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers, on second floor of the Douglas County Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St.