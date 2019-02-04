UMD School of Fine Arts Dean Talks Future Program Endeavors

UMD School of Fine Arts is Preparing to Debut their Latest Production of "Love's Labor's Lost" Thursday, February 7

DULUTH, Minn. – Robert Kase, Dean of the UMD School of Fine Arts, is happy to be back in the Northland serving his community, staff and students.

Kase, a UMD alumnus, recently stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the future of UMD School of Fine Arts.

Kase is looking forward to seeing continued passion being poured into the program he says helps place 98 percent of students into the workforce after graduation.

UMD School of Fine Arts will debut their latest production of “Love’s Labor’s Lost” on Thursday, February 7 at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on the campus of UMD.

Details and Showtimes:

Love’s Labor’s Lost

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Kate Ufema

February 7-9 & 13-16, 2019 | 7:30 p.m.

February 10, 2019 | 2:00 p.m. (ASL interpreted performance)

Marshall Performing Arts Center, Mainstage Theatre

Click here to purchase tickets.