Unions, Senator File Third Lame-Duck Lawsuit in Wisconsin

State Sen. Janet Bewley, who represents northwestern Wisconsin, among those who filed lawsuit.

MADISON, Wis.-Five unions and a Democratic lawmaker have filed another lawsuit challenging measures Wisconsin Republican approved in a lame-duck session.

The laws block Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from withdrawing from lawsuits without legislative approval, give lawmakers the power to decide how to spend money obtained from legal settlements and allow them to intervene in cases and hire their own attorneys rather than use Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The unions and Sen. Janet Bewley, who represents northwestern Wisconsin, filed an action Monday in Madison. They argue the laws violate the separation of powers doctrine in the Wisconsin Constitution and will cost taxpayers as lawmakers hire private attorneys to fight lawsuits.

The League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit challenging the laws last month. A federal judge has already struck down provisions limiting early voting.