Virginia Gov. Northam Discussing Future With Staff

Northam has rebuffed widespread calls for his resignation after a racist photo surfaced Friday in his 1984 medical school yearbook page. Northam initially apologized for appearing in the photo, but then said a day later that he was convinced he wasn't in it.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A top administration official for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the governor is meeting with staff to hear their assessment of whether it’s viable for him to stay in office.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the official was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

Northam has rebuffed widespread calls for his resignation after a racist photo surfaced Friday in his 1984 medical school yearbook page. Northam initially apologized for appearing in the photo, but then said a day later that he was convinced he wasn’t in it.

The official said Northam is still trying to determine what’s best for the state as he weighs his future.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said he’s told Northam the state can’t afford a prolonged period of uncertainty over his future.