Winter Bike Week Rolls into the Northland

Winter Bike Week, Sponsored by Zeitgeist, is Happening February 2 - 9

DULUTH, Minn. – Some say biking in the winter impossible, but Winter Bike Week proves that the season is as great as any through events that teach, encourage, and celebrate all forms of biking for every type of rider.

Working with partner organizations in the Duluth area, Zeitgeist is hosting community events over the week of February 2 – 9, including educational workshops, and family-friendly bike rides to demonstrate that winter biking is fun, practical, and accessible in our community.

“Biking in the winter changes your view of the weather. A few minutes into your ride and you’re warm, a warmth that stays with you for hours after arriving at work,” say Diane Desotelle and Andrew Streitz, who have participated in past years’ Winter Bike to Work Day. “Winter riding exposes you to rabbits and foxes out early in the morning, brilliant constellations at night, glorious sunrises in the morning, snow quietly falling through your bike headlights, and the sound of ice crystals shattering due to wind pushing the ice around on the big lake.”

Through the events of Winter Bike Week, Zeitgeist hopes to encourage everyone to embrace the beauty of winter by offering just one more way to enjoy it- by bike.

Schedule of Events: