10th Annual 95 KQDS Medallion Hunt is Underway in the Northland

The highly sought after prize tops ten thousand dollars for the tenth anniversary of the competition.

DULUTH, Minn. – The tenth annual 95 KQDS medallion hunt is underway here in the Northland. This year’s prize for finding the medallion includes five thousand dollars cash along with an ATV.

“The medallion will be hidden on public property in the four twin port cities in Duluth, Superior, Hermantown, and Proctor. Somewhere public property in one of those cities and it will be hidden outdoors,” said cluemeister and medallion-hider Tom Roubik.

The hunt could prove even more difficult with the coming snow expected in the Northland on top of the current accumulation so the clues released on the radio will become even more important.

