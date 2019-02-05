Battery Disposal Locations Busy After Cold Weather

Staff say it's important to properly dispose of batteries to protect the environment and recycle parts

DULUTH, Minn. – With the recent sub-zero temperatures, many drivers have been forced to buy vehicle batteries and ditch their old ones.

In the last three weeks, the staff at Advance Auto Parts in West Duluth have filled three palettes with sixty to seventy old batteries each.

They tell us it’s important to properly dispose of batteries to protect the environment and recycle parts.

“If you have a battery sitting inside, a lot of auto parts stores will either give you money or in-store credit for them so if you’re sitting on those, bring them in, we do $10 in store credit per battery,” said Lee Bos, a retail parts pro at Advance Auto Parts.

Many stores offer free installation when you buy a new battery.