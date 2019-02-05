College Students on State of the Union

UMD College Democrats Watch and Critique

DULUTH, Minn.- Lots of people in the Northland had interest in President Trump’s State of the Union Speech, including some younger eyes.

Students at a few of the political clubs in twin port colleges tell us they had private viewing parties to watch the big speech.

According to one UMD College Democrat, President Trump should focus on topics he feels are often overlooked by the administration.

“The opioid crisis would be one,” said Sophomore Zachary Sain. “Real issues facing real people. not the vanity project, the border wall. So the cost of prescription drugs or rising healthcare costs in general.”

UMD Republicans were watching the speech at a private residence tonight, they were not available for comment.