Duluth Airport Sees Increase in Travelers in 2018

Possible Denver Flight in Future for Duluth Airport

Duluth, MN-Duluth International Airport officials have announced they saw a 13 percent increase in traffic in 2018 compared to 2017.

More than 280,000 passengers flew through their facility last year. Both United and Delta saw increases over 2017, with United’s addition of the airbus flight in May leading to a nearly 30 percent increase year-over-year.

Officials also said they expect continued growth in the future, with American Airlines set to begin direct service to Chicago May 23.

“We’re so grateful for the support our passengers showed this past year,” said Tom Werner, executive director for the Duluth International Airport. “Their decision to fly local has a major impact on attracting additional air service. Increased passenger demand helps us add carriers and routes that increases competition. All of which helps give our local economy a boost and lower fares for all travelers.”

With the launch of their “Fly Local” campaign, as well as the recent addition of the new Club DLH Business Suite, the Duluth International Airport has even bigger plans for 2019.

“We now have the three largest carriers in the country flying out of DLH and we’re hoping to use that momentum to add Denver to the growing list of places we fly and ways we connect our region to the world,” Werner said.