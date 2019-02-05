Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club to Host 4th Annual Snowball Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club (DXC) is excited to be hosting its 4th Annual Snow Ball Gala.

The event is happening Saturday, February 9, at the Greysolon Ballroom in Duluth.

Gala proceeds will support DXC’s Capital Campaign to complete the transformational new Nordic ski trails at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center at the bottom of Spirit Mountain.

The Snow Ball runs from 5:00 – 9:30 p.m., and will feature silent and live auctions, presentations and a dinnertime program celebrating area individuals for their contributions and accomplishments in cross-country skiing.

The theme of this year’s Snow Ball is youth and the future.

Auction items this year include group dinners with wine pairing at local restaurants, skis and other items from Continental Ski & Bike and Ski Hut, a private flight in a Cirrus SR22 for three people, an endurance event training plan from coach Chad Salmela and more.

Tickets are $80 in advance online, with additional tickets available at the door for $100.

Click here to purchase tickets.